AL to raise one lakh online activists to check rumours

The ruling Awami League (AL) is working to create a platform of one lakh online activists to curb rumours on social media. The Science and Technology Affairs Sub-committee of AL is conducting training workshops for online activists across the country.

As part of the training, a workshop on 'Publicity Strategy on Social Media' was held on Saturday at the Council Hall of Engineers Institution, Bangladesh (IEB) with the science and technology secretaries of all thana committees under the Dhaka city North and South AL units. AL's research team 'Centre for Research and Information (CRI)' provided overall support to the training workshop.

In his welcome speech at the workshop, AL's Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur said that the more Bangladesh develops in the coming days, the closer the elections will be, the more the reactionary group will try to spread rumours and propaganda.

"In particular, they will try to disrupt the government's development activities by misleading the people by spreading rumours through social media. Since they will not be able to get on the highway, their only tool is rumours and propaganda. We have to be more vigilant against these rumours and propaganda in the coming days," he said.

"We have already completed 69 workshops across the country, today is the 70th workshop. Our goal is to create 10,000 master trainers at the district level for creating one lakh online activists up to the grassroots level with them. These online activists will work to ensure that the reactionary group does not hinder our development through any kind of rumour and propaganda in the coming days."

Engineer Tanmoy Ahmed, Co-ordinator of CRI, who conducted the training workshop, said, "We are conducting this training workshop all over the country. As part of this, a workshop is being held today with Dhaka city Awami League units. In future this workshop will also be at ward level."

AL's Science and Technology Affairs Sub-committee Chairman Prof Hossain Mansur presided over the workshop programme.





