Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pran Gopal Dutta AL nominee for Cumilla-7 by-poll

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

Former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Dr Pran Gopal Dutta got the ruling Awami League's (AL) nomination to contest in the upcoming by-election of Cumilla-7 constituency.
According to the party's Office Secretary Biplob Barua, a meeting of AL Parliamentary Nomination Board and AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board on Saturday chose prominent ENT doctor Pran Gopal for the by-poll of Cumilla-7 constituency which is scheduled to be held on October 7.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban.
Prof Pran Gopal Datta is currently holding the post of Vice President of Cumilla (North) AL.
The parliamentary seat was declared vacant after the death of Comilla-7 constituency lawmaker and former Deputy Speaker Prof Ali Ashraf on July 30.
The deadline for the submission of nominations is September 13 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 19. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on September 14. The ruling party also picked its candidates for contesting the by-elections in nine upazila parishads, in Godagari municipality in Rajshahi and Dhaka South City Corporation wards.
The AL nominated Chairman candidates for the by-polls in nine upazila parishads are - Mostafa Farid Ahmed Chowdhury for Sadar upazila in Jashore district, Nazma Sarwar for Kachua upazila in Bagerhat district, Mohammad Shamsul Islam Bhuiya for Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj district, Aftab Uddin Bhuiya for Sadar upazila in Narsingdi district, Rakibul Hasan Shibli for Bajitpur upazila in Kishoreganj, Rabbani Zabbar for Khaliajuri upazila in Netrakona district, Vanu Lal Roy for Srimangal upazila in Moulvibazar district, Nasrin Zahan Chowdhury for Shahrasti upazila in Chandpur district, and Sushen Chandra Sheel for Sadar upazila in Feni district.
Meanwhile, the ruling party announced its candidates for contesting by-elections in two municipalities. The candidates are Ayez Uddin Biswas for the Godagari municipality in Rajshahi and Mohammad Ziaul Haque of Ward No 73 of Dhaka South City Corporation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN condemns Taliban’s brutal crackdown on protests
No polls until release of Khaleda: Fakhrul
Biden calls for unity as US marks 9/11
C-19 infection 7.03pc, lowest since May 17
301 hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours
AL to raise one lakh online activists to check rumours
Pran Gopal Dutta AL nominee for Cumilla-7 by-poll
Schools will be shut if C-19 surges again: Dipu


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft