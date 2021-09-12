Pran Gopal Dutta AL nominee for Cumilla-7 by-poll

Former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Dr Pran Gopal Dutta got the ruling Awami League's (AL) nomination to contest in the upcoming by-election of Cumilla-7 constituency.

According to the party's Office Secretary Biplob Barua, a meeting of AL Parliamentary Nomination Board and AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board on Saturday chose prominent ENT doctor Pran Gopal for the by-poll of Cumilla-7 constituency which is scheduled to be held on October 7.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prof Pran Gopal Datta is currently holding the post of Vice President of Cumilla (North) AL.

The parliamentary seat was declared vacant after the death of Comilla-7 constituency lawmaker and former Deputy Speaker Prof Ali Ashraf on July 30.

The deadline for the submission of nominations is September 13 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 19. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on September 14. The ruling party also picked its candidates for contesting the by-elections in nine upazila parishads, in Godagari municipality in Rajshahi and Dhaka South City Corporation wards.

The AL nominated Chairman candidates for the by-polls in nine upazila parishads are - Mostafa Farid Ahmed Chowdhury for Sadar upazila in Jashore district, Nazma Sarwar for Kachua upazila in Bagerhat district, Mohammad Shamsul Islam Bhuiya for Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj district, Aftab Uddin Bhuiya for Sadar upazila in Narsingdi district, Rakibul Hasan Shibli for Bajitpur upazila in Kishoreganj, Rabbani Zabbar for Khaliajuri upazila in Netrakona district, Vanu Lal Roy for Srimangal upazila in Moulvibazar district, Nasrin Zahan Chowdhury for Shahrasti upazila in Chandpur district, and Sushen Chandra Sheel for Sadar upazila in Feni district.

Meanwhile, the ruling party announced its candidates for contesting by-elections in two municipalities. The candidates are Ayez Uddin Biswas for the Godagari municipality in Rajshahi and Mohammad Ziaul Haque of Ward No 73 of Dhaka South City Corporation.







