Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Schools will be shut if C-19 surges again: Dipu

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

JAMALPUR, Sept 11: The educational institutions of Bangladesh will be shut again if coronavirus infections go up, Education Minister Dipu Moni has said.
The minister said she sees "little chances" of COVID-19 cases rising if health rules are followed properly in schools and colleges.
"If we see a surge in infections, the educational institutions will be closed again," she told reporters in Jamalpur on Saturday, as the institutions across the country were preparing for the reopening on Sunday after a shutdown for one and a half years over the pandemic.
Dipu Moni also advised parents not to send their children to school if they show symptoms of COVID-19.
As students gear up to return to classrooms, the government is pressing ahead with its plans to hold the SSC exams in November, followed by the HSC tests a month later.
The government also chalked up plans to hold the final exams of Class V, or Primary Education Completion exams, the JSC and JDC tests for the eighth graders and annual exams of
the primary and secondary levels.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Friday said the ministry would recommend another phase of school closures to protect students in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The fate of in-person learning will depend on how the coronavirus pandemic pans out, he warned.    
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN condemns Taliban’s brutal crackdown on protests
No polls until release of Khaleda: Fakhrul
Biden calls for unity as US marks 9/11
C-19 infection 7.03pc, lowest since May 17
301 hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours
AL to raise one lakh online activists to check rumours
Pran Gopal Dutta AL nominee for Cumilla-7 by-poll
Schools will be shut if C-19 surges again: Dipu


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], o[email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft