Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:04 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Schools reopen today

Pleasure, fear overwhelm guardians, students

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Staff Correspondent

Final preparations are on to welcome students back to school as educational institutions across the country will resume classes today after a long closure for around a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The photo was taken from a school at Rayerbagh in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Final preparations are on to welcome students back to school as educational institutions across the country will resume classes today after a long closure for around a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The photo was taken from a school at Rayerbagh in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

After almost a year and a half, schools and colleges are opening today. Millions of students, their parents and teachers were waiting for this day. But there is also anxiety mixed with this joy.
The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 at a meeting on September 2 gave its opinion in favour of opening educational institutions.
Afterwards, steps were taken to motivate the students to abide by the health rules, and the authorities were asked to clean and prepare the educational institutions in accordance with the 19-point instructions, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.
The daughter of journalist Flora Naznin is in grade IV at an English medium school in the city's Mirpur. With the announcement of the school opening, Flora is concerned about the risk of infection for her child. "I still don't know what kind of safety measures the school will take," she told the Daily Observer.  
"Primary level children are not as aware as college or university students. When they meet friends, they will hold each other's hands and sit next to each other -- that's the risk factor," she said.
Reza Enayet is the father of a first grader at a school at Azimpur in the capital. "The girl will go to school, so I bought new shoes for her. I have been informed by the school that not all the students of the same class will attend the class in one day. The system is good, but there is a little fear," Reza said.
This fear is not without grounds as a report by the American Academy of Paediatrics and Children's Hospital Association on September 2 stated that in the one week after the schools reopened, about 2.5 million children in the country contracted coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Malik recently said that plans are afoot to give Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to children under 12 and above.
Member Secretary of the Department of Health Vaccine Deployment Committee Shamsul Haque said on September 5 that no decision has yet been made on vaccinating children under the age of 18.
Asked when school children would be vaccinated, the health minister said, "Such instructions have not yet come from the World Health Organization. The government is trying to get permission."
"In many countries of the
world, boys and girls of this age are not being vaccinated. We are following the policy of WHO. If they say so, we will try to vaccinate 10 to 18-year-old children.
"If the infection increases after the opening of the school, the Ministry of Health will recommend the closure of the educational institutions again," the health minister said.
Prof Nazrul Islam, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee, has expressed concern over the reopening of the schools.
"It is possible to explain health rules to those who are a little older. But it is not easy to explain it to the little ones. Everyone has to come forward to convince them," he said.
"Tea stalls cannot be kept on the sidewalks adjacent to the schools. It should be ensured that no one hangs out there.
"Those who bring their children to schools, including parents, must be vaccinated.
"Schools will actually be at risk of infecting many more. At the same time, teachers and other employees will also have to be vaccinated," Prof Nazrul said.
