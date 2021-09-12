

English medium schools in a dilemma

After 18 months of pandemic induced shutdown, the government has finally decided to reopen schools on September 12, allowing students to attend in-person classes in stages.

English medium schools are facing myriad challenges amid growing distance between guardians and school authorities over various issues.

Sk Motiur Rahman, an English medium school guardian said, "My son who is studying in class 7 at Darland International school, Mirpur, has recently been promoted to class 8. After the break out of pandemic in March 2020, my child has been continuing online classes. But now, he is not able to catch lessons as he was previously during in-person classes."

While describing pre pandemic time, he added that his son would get up

early in the morning and prepare for going to school but now he became lazy and fatty just due to lack of physical work.

Scholars International School student's father Faruk said, "In ongoing online classes, my daughter can copy from books through the auspices of internet to appear in the examination which is not possible physically. Besides, disruption of internet connection makes the learning more difficult. Participating in exams copying from books at such a tender age will certainly hamper their proper development of morality."

Faruk further said, "After the opening of school co-curricular activities have to be beefed up so that, I think students can overcome this situation."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum President AKM Ashraful Haque said parents were not mentally prepared to send their children to school without vaccinations and without proper school hygiene at this time of the corona epidemic at a press conference at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Auditorium of the National Press Club on Saturday.

On the other hand, convener of another group of Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum Barrister Afroza Akhter, said, "Many of us are left in dark that in 2017, registration rules of private schools were enacted in line with foreign curriculum." We have repeatedly urged that this should not be confined merely as law, it should turn into reality.

Bangladesh English Medium School Association (BEMSA), Secretary General, G.M. Nizam Uddin said," We are continuing online classes and most of the students are participating these online classes. But as most of the parents are mentally not prepared to send their children to school, we are not opening school today. But if government wants we will open anytime soon. "

According to a World Bank study, nearly 38 million Bangladeshi students have been deprived of access to education and engaging with their peers since educational facilities stopped in March, negatively impacting their mindset. A pre-pandemic estimates shows that 58 percent of Bangladeshi pupils did not meet the requisite reading competency by the end of fifth grade. During the school shutdown, this proportion is expected to rise to 76 percent. This scenario goes in sharp contrast to country's having remote learning through television, mobile phones, radio, and the Internet.





English medium schools are reportedly not complying with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's direction to resume in person schools and academic activities from today.After 18 months of pandemic induced shutdown, the government has finally decided to reopen schools on September 12, allowing students to attend in-person classes in stages.English medium schools are facing myriad challenges amid growing distance between guardians and school authorities over various issues.Sk Motiur Rahman, an English medium school guardian said, "My son who is studying in class 7 at Darland International school, Mirpur, has recently been promoted to class 8. After the break out of pandemic in March 2020, my child has been continuing online classes. But now, he is not able to catch lessons as he was previously during in-person classes."While describing pre pandemic time, he added that his son would get upearly in the morning and prepare for going to school but now he became lazy and fatty just due to lack of physical work.Scholars International School student's father Faruk said, "In ongoing online classes, my daughter can copy from books through the auspices of internet to appear in the examination which is not possible physically. Besides, disruption of internet connection makes the learning more difficult. Participating in exams copying from books at such a tender age will certainly hamper their proper development of morality."Faruk further said, "After the opening of school co-curricular activities have to be beefed up so that, I think students can overcome this situation."Meanwhile, Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum President AKM Ashraful Haque said parents were not mentally prepared to send their children to school without vaccinations and without proper school hygiene at this time of the corona epidemic at a press conference at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Auditorium of the National Press Club on Saturday.On the other hand, convener of another group of Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum Barrister Afroza Akhter, said, "Many of us are left in dark that in 2017, registration rules of private schools were enacted in line with foreign curriculum." We have repeatedly urged that this should not be confined merely as law, it should turn into reality.Bangladesh English Medium School Association (BEMSA), Secretary General, G.M. Nizam Uddin said," We are continuing online classes and most of the students are participating these online classes. But as most of the parents are mentally not prepared to send their children to school, we are not opening school today. But if government wants we will open anytime soon. "According to a World Bank study, nearly 38 million Bangladeshi students have been deprived of access to education and engaging with their peers since educational facilities stopped in March, negatively impacting their mindset. A pre-pandemic estimates shows that 58 percent of Bangladeshi pupils did not meet the requisite reading competency by the end of fifth grade. During the school shutdown, this proportion is expected to rise to 76 percent. This scenario goes in sharp contrast to country's having remote learning through television, mobile phones, radio, and the Internet.