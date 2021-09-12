Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

English medium schools in a dilemma

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Shaikh Shahrukh

English medium schools in a dilemma

English medium schools in a dilemma

English medium schools are reportedly not complying with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's direction to resume in person schools and academic activities from today.   
After 18 months of pandemic induced shutdown, the government has finally decided to reopen schools on September 12, allowing students to attend in-person classes in stages.
English medium schools are facing myriad challenges amid growing distance between guardians and school authorities over various issues.
Sk Motiur Rahman, an English medium school guardian said, "My son who is studying in class 7 at Darland International school, Mirpur, has recently been promoted to class 8. After the break out of pandemic in March 2020, my child has been continuing online classes. But now, he is not able to catch lessons as he was previously during in-person classes."
While describing pre pandemic time, he added that his son would get up
early in the morning and prepare for going to school but now he became lazy and fatty just due to lack of physical work.
Scholars International School student's father Faruk said, "In ongoing online classes, my daughter can copy from books through the auspices of internet to appear in the examination which is not possible physically. Besides, disruption of internet connection makes the learning more difficult. Participating in exams copying from books at such a tender age will certainly hamper their proper development of morality."
Faruk further said, "After the opening of school co-curricular activities have to be beefed up so that, I think students can overcome this situation."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum President AKM Ashraful Haque said parents were not mentally prepared to send their children to school without vaccinations and without proper school hygiene at this time of the corona epidemic at a press conference at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Auditorium of the National Press Club on Saturday.
On the other hand, convener of another group of Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum Barrister Afroza Akhter, said, "Many of us are left in dark that in 2017, registration rules of private schools were enacted in line with foreign curriculum." We have repeatedly urged that this should not be confined merely as law, it should turn into reality.
Bangladesh English Medium School Association (BEMSA), Secretary General, G.M. Nizam Uddin said," We are continuing online classes and most of the students are participating these online classes. But as most of the parents are mentally not prepared to send their children to school, we are not opening school today. But if government wants we will open anytime soon. "
According to a World Bank study, nearly 38 million Bangladeshi students have been deprived of access to education and engaging with their peers since educational facilities stopped in March, negatively impacting their mindset. A pre-pandemic estimates shows that 58 percent of Bangladeshi pupils did not meet the requisite reading competency by the end of fifth grade. During the school shutdown, this proportion is expected to rise to 76 percent. This scenario goes in sharp contrast to country's having remote learning through television, mobile phones, radio, and the Internet.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN condemns Taliban’s brutal crackdown on protests
No polls until release of Khaleda: Fakhrul
Biden calls for unity as US marks 9/11
C-19 infection 7.03pc, lowest since May 17
301 hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours
AL to raise one lakh online activists to check rumours
Pran Gopal Dutta AL nominee for Cumilla-7 by-poll
Schools will be shut if C-19 surges again: Dipu


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft