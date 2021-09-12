Body of day-old baby recovered in city

Police recovered the body of a one-day old baby from a hand bag near the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Friday night.

Shahbagh Police Station SI Rashedul Hasan said on information, the law enforcers went to the scene and found the bag, carrying the body, at a garbage dumping site near the Shaheed Minar.

The body was subsequently sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue, the officer said. Police are investigating the matter, SI Rashedul Hasan added.