20 years on, war on terror grinds along with no end in sight

WASHINGTON, Sept 11: When President Joe Biden told an exhausted nation on Aug 31 that the last C-17 cargo plane had left Taliban-controlled Kabul, ending two decades of American military misadventure in Afghanistan, he defended the frantic, bloodstained exit with a simple statement: "I was not going to extend this forever war."

And yet the war grinds on. As Biden drew the curtain on Afghanistan, the CIA was quietly expanding a secret base deep in the Sahara, from which it runs drone flights to monitor al-Qaida and Islamic State group militants in Libya, as well as extremists in Niger, Chad and Mali. The military's Africa Command resumed drone strikes against the Shabab, an al-Qaida-linked group in Somalia. The Pentagon is weighing whether to send dozens of Special Forces trainers back to Somalia to help local troops fight militants.

Even in Kabul itself, a fiery drone strike on men believed to be Islamic State plotters targeting the airport portended a future of military operations there. The attack, which the Pentagon called a "righteous strike" to avert another deadly suicide bombing, showcased America's "over-the-horizon" capabilities, to use a phrase favoured by Biden. Family members denied that the men being targeted were militants and said the strike killed 10 people, seven of them children. -NYT







