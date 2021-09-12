Video
Sunday, 12 September, 2021
Miscellaneous

Wife of Constable found dead in Manikganj

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

Manikganj, Sept 11: Police on Saturday morning recovered the body of the wife of a police constable with her hands and legs tied from the district town.
Deceased Bilkis Akter was the wife of Md Masud Rana. Masud, a police constable, posted in Gazipur. The woman along with their two children lived in a rented house at Reserve Tank area in Manikganj district town.
Hearing screams of the children, neighbours rushed in this morning and found the body in the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue, said Additional Superintendent of Manikganj police Bhaskar Saha.
Police assumed that miscreants might have tied up her hands and legs and then, strangulated her to death. The law enforcers are investigating the matter, he added.


