Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:04 AM
Guardians not prepared to send  English medium students schools

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Parents are not mentally prepared to send their children to schools without vaccinations and proper school hygiene at this time of the corona epidemic, said President of the Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum AKM Ashraful Haque.
He said this on behalf of the Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum at a press conference at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Auditorium of the National Press Club on Saturday.
At the press conference, the parents of English medium school students presented six demands to the government. These comprise confirmation of vaccination for all students including their parents, teachers, officials and employees; vaccination in schools shall have to be ensured step by step; in the first stage of vaccination, students aged between12 to 18 will be vaccinated;  in the second stage students up to 12 years will be inoculated; and Play Group, Nursery and KG Classes will not sit before January 2022 in any way.
Another demand is that all English medium schools in the country must reduce school fees by 30 percent to 50 percent.
According to the gazette issued in 2017, though English medium schools were to run in line with government guidelines, the ground reality is different.





