Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rajshahi fathers clubs appear to fight against child marriage

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

RAJSHAHI, Sept 11: Fathers clubs have emerged to fight against child marriage taking the social curse into special consideration in Rajshahi region.
The fathers clubs have been formed in different villages and snake-ludo game is being arranged there to draw guardians of the girls aiming to teach them about the curse of early marriage through dialogue in disguise of playing.
Fourteen fathers' clubs have so far been formed with 182 members while each of the clubs was constituted with 13 persons during the last couple of months.
Each of the clubs was given ludu boards printed with seven negative messages linked to child marriage, while seventeen other positive ones on freeing the society from the social menace.
"We have got the scope of gathering and thinking about the physical and mental development of the girls instead of their early marriage," said Alauddin Ahmed, a father of Hamirkutsa village under Bagmara Upazila in Rajshahi.
"It's very helpful to know about the evils of child marriage through playing ludu. We will not arrange marriage for girls at an early age," he said.
He will send his daughter back to school. The conversation through ludo game has opened his eyes, inspiring many co-villagers to follow the ideal of stopping child marriage.
Mominul Islam, another father of Nitpur village in Porsha Upazila of Naogaon district, said they are seeing the negative messages of child marriage when they are playing the snake-ladder ludu game.
The villagers are also seen acquiring knowledge on protecting the society from child marriage, he said.
He also said the Public Health Improvement Initiative Rajshahi (PHIIR) project has been promoting the initiative to forge social resistance against child marriage through inspiring and encouraging fathers.
"I have learnt a lot. I will make everyone in the society aware of stopping the child marriage," he added.
Islam said child marriages are taking place frequently in the rural areas due to lack of awareness and many other reasons.
Sharing his concern over the issue, he said that they are giving special importance on it.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajshahi fathers clubs appear to fight against child marriage
Poribesh Bachao Andolan forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
5 die in separate road accidents
Chattogram records lowest 5.53pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Boidik Nari Shakti Sangha, a vedic women platform forms a human chain
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
Jabbar for educating people about digital technologies
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft