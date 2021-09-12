Video
Sunday, 12 September, 2021
5 die in separate road accidents

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed in separate road accidents in Cumilla, Bagerhat and Feni on Saturday.
Three people, including a rickshaw puller, were killed when a stone-laden truck hit a rickshaw in Saheb Bazar area on Cumilla- Sylhet regional highway under Burichang upazila of the district this morning, reports Our Cumilla Correspondent.
The deceased were identified as rickshaw puller Md Ismail Hossain Sagar, 30, son of late Mohammad Ali, resident of Daklapara village in Mainamati union of Burichang upazila of the district, Md Abdul Ahad, 22, son of Abdus Salam, resident of Bhuai village under Juri police station in Moulovibazar and Md Yusuf, 22, son of Rajab Ali, resident of Dakshinbagh Guchhgram under Juri police station in Moulovibazar.
Police said the truck coming from Sylhet hit the rickshaw from behind near the office of the Mainamati Union Parishad, leaving the rickshaw puller and two passengers dead on the spot.
Mainamati Highway Police have arrested three people, including the driver and the helper of the truck, in connection with the accident and sent the bodies to hospital for post-mortem examinations.
Our Bagerhat Correspondent added that Bagerhat district cricket team, was killed as a truck smashed his vehicle in Sadar upazila of Bagerhat on Saturday morning.
After retirement, Rezwanul, 38, had run a grocery shop for the last few years at Doshani Circuit House intersection in the district town.
Sources said a rice-laden truck rammed into his motorcycle at Kulia Dair area while he was returning from Jatrapur Bazar.  Later, the truck fell into a roadside ditch.
The truck driver and his assistant rushed Rezwanul to Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at about 6am, said district cricket team coach Shangker Pal.  Bagerhat Model Police Station OC KM Azizul Islam said the body was recovered.
Our Feni Correspondent reports, a pickup van rammed into a motorcycle at Sadar upazila in Feni district on Saturday morning, leaving the biker dead.
The deceased was identified as Shah Jalal, 50, a resident of Satsati village under Motobi union in the upazila.
Feni Model Police Station Sub-Inspector Rabiul Islam said a sand-laden pickup van hit the motorcycle in Mizan Road area, leaving its rider dead on the spot.


