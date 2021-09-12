Chattogram records lowest 5.53pc Covid-19 positivity rate

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 11: Chattogram district recorded ever-lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 5.53 percent since the pandemic broke out here while 82 fresh cases were reported after testing 1,481 samples during the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The Covid-19 situation is improving consistently during the recent weeks in the district, Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

With the new infection, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 100,748.

"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus stood at 79,635 in the district with the recovery of 1135 more patients on Friday," Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate is 79.08. With one new death due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,266 in the district.

A total of 2707 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here. -BSS









