27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost

CHUADANGA, Sept 11: Twenty-seven more stranded Bangladeshis on Friday returned home from India through Darshana Joynagar checkpost in Chuadanga.

They entered the country with No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Bangladesh High Commission. All of them tested negative for corona in the rapid antigen test upon their arrival.

Later, twenty-five of them have been shifted to Chuadanga Technical Training Center (TTC) while two sick patients have been shifted to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital Quarantine centre.

They will stay 14 days in these places as part of institutional quarantine protocols.

SI Abdul Alim, immigration in-charge of Darshana Joynagar checkpost confirmed the information to -UNB












