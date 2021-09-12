

Jabbar for educating people about digital technologies

"Lack of awareness is a big challenge for digitization. It is essential to educate people about technologies," he said.

Jabbar came up with the remarks while virtually addressing the inaugural function of a four-day programme marking the 22nd founding years of the BCS Computer City, said a press release.

Along with the government, the minister called upon the trade bodies including the BCS to come forward to educate the people about the digital means.

Jabbar, also former president of BCS, stressed on turning the BCS Computer City known as the hub of the country's modern technological products into the hub of modern digital devices along with the conventional digital products.

BCS President Shahid-ul Munir, former presidents Abdullah H Kafi, Ahmed Hasan Jwel and Sabur Khan, former general secretary Munem Rana from the USA and incumbent general secretary Manirul Islam Moni addressed the inaugural function, among others. -BSS





