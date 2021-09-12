Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall

BANDARBAN, Sept 11: A tourist went missing while bathing at a waterfall at Baropathor in Bandarban's Thanchi upazila on Saturday morning.

Fazle Elahi, 26, went missing when he along with some of his friends were bathing in the waterfall around 12noon, Officer-in-Charge of Thanchi Thana Sudip Rao said.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police are conducting rescue operation to locate Fazle, a resident of Brahmanbaria district, the official

said. -BSS

