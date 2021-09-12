Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Govt agri-land friendly housing projects welcoming

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

In 2014, the government initiated a housing project for rural areas to save agri-land across the country. As part of the project, three pilot projects are currently going on in Rangpur Sadar, Bogura's Shahjahanpur and Gopalganj Sadar. The Rural Development Academy (RDA) under the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division is implementing the Tk247 crore pilot work.

The core objective of the project is to save the country's arable land, which is declining by 1 per cent every year. With the increase in population the demand of food has also increased. At the same time, people belonged to small cities can have little modern housing facilities. Hence, in order to save farmlands and utilise uncultivated land, this projects are better options.

The project was supposed to take place in seven divisions. But the plans for Khulna, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Barishal were dropped. Now, proper implementation and expected outcome of the pilot project in Rangpur, Bogura and Gopalganj will stimulate the work of the complexes in the rest four regions.

However, the three-storey buildings in the Palli Janapad Complex will have four types of apartments. The largest Type-A flats will be 1,383.62 square feet, while the smallest Type-D ones will be 552 square feet. The other two types - B and C - will be 1,073.79 square feet and 695.69 square feet respectively. The price of a Type-D flat will be Tk5.85 lakh, Type-C flat Tk7.38 lakh, Type-B flat Tk11.38 lakh and Type-A flat Tk14.85 lakh.

All the basic amenities such as gas, water and electricity are available in the aforementioned complexes. There will also be two-storey farming sheds in which the residents will be able to rear poultry and livestock. The complex will also have storage facilities for agri-products, safe water supply, solar power and biogas. Apparently the projects seem promising.

Undoubtedly, the housing project is a revolutionary decision to protect farmland and offer better housing facilities. Initially, 30 per cent of the amount has to pay and the remaining amount has to pay in instalments over 15 years. Since these are open to all, people from any district can apply for these flats, while the allocation will prioritise people who gave land for the project, locals, freedom fighters and remittance-earners.

Truly, if the projects bring desired outcomes, the pressure on agri-land will be reduced. In order to make the project a success, the flat prices should be lower. The authority has to run more campaigns to attract clients. Advertisements on national dailies and in televisions about the Palli Janpad Complex should be published so that people can know the facilities of the project.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt agri-land friendly housing projects welcoming
Illegal water lines: WASA’s new delinquency
Alarming rise in suicide cases
Country’s literacy rate to get a boost
Facing climate change related challenges
Edible oil turning inedible
Rising violence against women
Bangladesh’s access to new source of funding reassuring


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft