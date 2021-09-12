Govt agri-land friendly housing projects welcoming

In 2014, the government initiated a housing project for rural areas to save agri-land across the country. As part of the project, three pilot projects are currently going on in Rangpur Sadar, Bogura's Shahjahanpur and Gopalganj Sadar. The Rural Development Academy (RDA) under the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division is implementing the Tk247 crore pilot work.



The core objective of the project is to save the country's arable land, which is declining by 1 per cent every year. With the increase in population the demand of food has also increased. At the same time, people belonged to small cities can have little modern housing facilities. Hence, in order to save farmlands and utilise uncultivated land, this projects are better options.



The project was supposed to take place in seven divisions. But the plans for Khulna, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Barishal were dropped. Now, proper implementation and expected outcome of the pilot project in Rangpur, Bogura and Gopalganj will stimulate the work of the complexes in the rest four regions.



However, the three-storey buildings in the Palli Janapad Complex will have four types of apartments. The largest Type-A flats will be 1,383.62 square feet, while the smallest Type-D ones will be 552 square feet. The other two types - B and C - will be 1,073.79 square feet and 695.69 square feet respectively. The price of a Type-D flat will be Tk5.85 lakh, Type-C flat Tk7.38 lakh, Type-B flat Tk11.38 lakh and Type-A flat Tk14.85 lakh.



All the basic amenities such as gas, water and electricity are available in the aforementioned complexes. There will also be two-storey farming sheds in which the residents will be able to rear poultry and livestock. The complex will also have storage facilities for agri-products, safe water supply, solar power and biogas. Apparently the projects seem promising.



Undoubtedly, the housing project is a revolutionary decision to protect farmland and offer better housing facilities. Initially, 30 per cent of the amount has to pay and the remaining amount has to pay in instalments over 15 years. Since these are open to all, people from any district can apply for these flats, while the allocation will prioritise people who gave land for the project, locals, freedom fighters and remittance-earners.



Truly, if the projects bring desired outcomes, the pressure on agri-land will be reduced. In order to make the project a success, the flat prices should be lower. The authority has to run more campaigns to attract clients. Advertisements on national dailies and in televisions about the Palli Janpad Complex should be published so that people can know the facilities of the project.