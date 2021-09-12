Electrical accident should be prevented

Dear Sir

Electricity is a wonderful discovery in the history of human civilization. Electricity is one of the driving forces of modern civilization. The need for electricity in daily life is immense. Electricity workers are working tirelessly to provide this electricity service. It is normal to make mistakes at work, but this mistake is unusual when a mistake puts someone's life in danger. Accidents due to wrong blackout are increasing day by day.



One of the current issues is quite remarkable, when an electrician works tirelessly to provide uninterrupted service, exactly at that moment, that electrical worker is losing his life due to wrong shutdown. But why is this happening? Who will take the responsibility for the death of a line man in an accident due to wrong shutdown? The grief of the family of the worker who has admitted to the accident is increasing. It is not expected that the number of accidents caused by shutdown will increase day by day. It is necessary to take immediate action to prevent this accident.



Therefore, the authorities have to take immediate action to prevent incorrect shutdown of electricity. Everyone expects to live in a beautiful way.



Mst Zely Khatun

Student, Kurigram Government College