Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Electrical accident should be prevented

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Dear Sir
Electricity is a wonderful discovery in the history of human civilization. Electricity is one of the driving forces of modern civilization. The need for electricity in daily life is immense. Electricity workers are working tirelessly to provide this electricity service. It is normal to make mistakes at work, but this mistake is unusual when a mistake puts someone's life in danger. Accidents due to wrong blackout are increasing day by day.

One of the current issues is quite remarkable, when an electrician works tirelessly to provide uninterrupted service, exactly at that moment, that electrical worker is losing his life due to wrong shutdown. But why is this happening? Who will take the responsibility for the death of a line man in an accident due to wrong shutdown? The grief of the family of the worker who has admitted to the accident is increasing. It is not expected that the number of accidents caused by shutdown will increase day by day. It is necessary to take immediate action to prevent this accident.

Therefore, the authorities have to take immediate action to prevent incorrect shutdown of electricity. Everyone expects to live in a beautiful way.

Mst Zely Khatun
Student, Kurigram Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Electrical accident should be prevented
Biden administration faces legislative moment of truth
How to combat dengue?
The ‘Karen’ unrest: Longest-running civil war in Myanmar
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Few words on suicide


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft