

The ‘Karen’ unrest: Longest-running civil war in Myanmar



Over two-thirds of Karen are Buddhists, although large numbers converted to Christianity during British rule and are thought to constitute about 30 per cent among the Karen. The group encompasses a great variety of ethnic groups, such as the Karenni, Padaung, Bghai, Brek, etc. There are no reliable population figures available regarding their total numbers in Myanmar, the total population has been estimated at around 4 million. Karen live mostly in the eastern border region of the country, especially in Karen State, Tenasserim Division, eastern Pegu Division, Mon State and the Irrawaddy Division.



After 1988 the Karen National Union, along with a number of other ethnic organizations, entered into a coalition with Aung San Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy, supporting a federal, democratic state. While a tentative verbal ceasefire was reached in December 2003, this soon fell by the wayside as the Burmese army continued to attack Karen bases and to commit gross violations of human rights against Karen. Nevertheless, a number of Karen civil society networks have sought to promote Karen community development in government-controlled areas.



The Karen continued to suffer the brunt of forced labour, forced relocation and confiscation of land, the burning of villages, rape and other forms of sexual violence, as well as discrimination by state authorities in areas such as language use and education. Karen armed opposition to the State Peace and Development Council contributed to an ever-increasing number of Karen internally displaced people and refugees to Thailand.



Increased Burmese army troop deployment in offensives against the Karen in 2006 led to the continued use of forced labour by thousands of Karen civilians as well as by thousands of prisoners used for portering and--according to some reports--subsequently executed by the army. Forced relocation in some cases appeared to be taking the form of ethnic cleansing: with the Tatmadaw replacing Karen villagers with ethnic Burmans, though in some cases ethnic Karen were forced to relocate to areas controlled by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army.



The right to property and use of their own land by the Karen was also regularly disregarded by Burmese authorities in its efforts to quash armed opposition or through a number of development projects. One of these was the Hat Gyi hydroelectric dam. Since its construction began in 2007 it was reported to have displaced thousands of people--mainly Karen--to Thailand because of the settlement of Burmese troops near the site of the proposed reservoir. Karen forced labour was reportedly used to clear the area near the dam and to build access roads to military and other government camps nearby.



In the aftermath of Cyclone Nargis, which struck Burma in May 2008, there were reports that the government was systematically excluding the Karen from all forms of assistance. Karen make up perhaps half of the population of the hardest-hit region, the Irrawaddy Delta. Tens of thousands in the region were reported dead, with many more survivors in urgent need of aid in order to stave off death.



In 1950, the Karen had become the largest of 20 minority groups participating in an insurgency against the military dictatorship in Burma. The conflict continues as of 2008. In 2004, according to aid agencies, up to 200,000 Karen have been driven from their homes during decades of war, with 120,000 more refugees from Burma, mostly Karen, living in refugee camps on the Thai side of the border.



Many accuse the military government of Burma of ethnic cleansing. As a result of the ongoing war in minority group areas more than two million people have fled Burma to Thailand. The refugees were concentrated in camps along the Myanmar-Thailand border. According to refugee accounts, the camps suffered from overcrowding, disease, and periodic attacks by the Myanmar Army.

To be more specific, around 400,000 Karen people are without housing, and 128,000 are living in camps on the Thailand-Burma border. According to sources, 79% of refugees living in these camps are Karen ethnicity. Their lives are restricted in the camps because they usually cannot go out, and the Thai police might arrest them if they do. Employment for the Karen refugees is scarce and risky.



Beginning in 2000, the Karen started resettling in the US and Canada. Many Karen have problems fitting in and adjusting to the new country. 90% of the Karen refugees reported no knowledge of English or French on arrival. An estimated 8,500 Karen live in Minnesota, primarily Saint Paul. In 2014, Ler Htoo was sworn in after graduating from the St. Paul Police Academy in Minnesota as the first Karen police officer in the US.



More than 5,000 Karen live in Nebraska, and the Karen have also resettled in Southern California and central New York. Mu Aye is a young Karen woman who has resettled in San Diego, CA. Aye said, "After growing up in a place like I did, I wanted to become a nurse. I wanted to help sick people and travel to refugee camps in Thailand and care for people who cannot afford medication."



At least two million people of many different ethnic groups are internally displaced in Burma. Another two million ethnic minorities from Burma have found refuge in neighbouring countries. A large portion of this latter group is Karen. The first Karen refugees started to arrive in Thailand in 1984. The Karen National Union has greatly benefited from the refugee camps in Thailand. The KNU has used these camps as safe havens and has been provided with food and other materials through family members and friends who stayed in the camps.



Around two hundred thousand Karen and Karenni are placed in nine refugee camps within Thailand on the Myanmar-Thailand border. Since 2006 a resettlement program has been set up. 73,775 Karen people were resettled in July 2011 to mostly Western countries, predominantly the USA. In January 2011 the Thai Burmese Border Consortium (TBBC) set the total number of refugees at 141,549 people



In May 2006, President Bush signed a waiver to allow 9,300 Burmese Karen refugees to enter the United States. These people had been living in camps in Thailand. Since 2006, more Karen people have been allowed entry to the US.



Myanmar is ruled by a military government, which many Karen oppose. In Myanmar, as already mentioned, 200,000 Karen people have been driven from their homes, and 120,000 live in refugee camps in Thailand. Before 1995, there were about 40 Karen refugee camps along the border between Thailand and Myanmar. Since that time, the Thai government has consolidated the camps, creating crowded conditions. Families can't build houses in the camps.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India







