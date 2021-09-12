

Pandemic time public health communication



Role of public health communication in preventing this detrimental pandemic is highly significant. To combat a disastrous pandemic like COVID 19, reaching out every individual with proper information at proper time is a must. As this biological catastrophe happenedsuddenly, scientific research was conducted on prevention mechanisms after the situation emerged. Traditional media played a historical role in disseminating this knowledge among the general people during the pandemics.



The evolution of social media drastically created a shift in how readers or viewers absorb the information. Social media produces an overload of information without regulation or quality, which is potentially harmful to human. Therefore, traditional media is still playing acritical role in disseminating knowledge regarding pandemics. Mass media journalism during COVID 19 and other pandemics was not an easy task. Journalists are being considered as one of the frontline fighters of the pandemic besides the healthcare workers.



Traditional media news in Bangladesh during pandemic can be characterized into several trends. Bangladesh media got involved into publishing first covid 19 related news from the first week of January 2020. In the beginning the focus was on the spread of infection in China. Soon the attention moved to global corona situation and the internal possible consequences of COVID 19. After the first domestic infection happened in Bangladesh infection trends and discussion on internal healthcare system infrastructurewere seen to be prioritized in Bangladeshi media.



Lockdown, economic or livelihood losses, vaccine trial, rolling out vaccine and other issues of coronavirus were the regular topic in traditional media. But the most significant contribution of news media is publishing the awareness messages regarding coronavirus from the very beginning of the infection. Multiple research shows that people believed more in traditional media (regardless of political or other preferences), as traditional media has the higher possibility of publishing high-quality and fact-based scientific information.



The government and his peripheral health institutions advocated the country population to bring changes in the behavior to adopt the health safety measures to prevent the corona infection at individual to community level. To spread the information, media acted hand to hand as the most trusted partners of the government.



Changing individual behavioral processes is not a very easy task to do,especifically when it comes to health. There is a common saying, "knowing is not the same as doing." To change the behavioral process, audience-orientedpublic health communication strategy should be researched more in Bangladesh.



Successful public health communication will bringout three changes. Informing about the accurate health information, changing the health attitudes and values, formation of new behavior inside. To operate a successful public health communication campaign consistent, factual and multidisciplinary audience-centric approach is needed. Law enforcement agencies are often seen struggling to make aware the people ofusing protective measures against the coronavirus. Only implication of legislative regulations will not bring success to make people aware of using health safety measures. Rather successful public health communication strategy is convenient to bring changes in the behavioral process from individual to country level.



Research findings prove that effective public health communication can increase individuals' physical activity levels and discourage tobacco or alcohol consumption. Public health communication campaign is effective at the induvial level and acts as an advocacy tool to change the large-scale policy by potentially involving the mass population in the dialogue.



Bangladeshi media has a history of running public health communication campaigns and it became successful during different health emergency.Being not that much technologically advanced as of now, Bangladeshi media successfully fought for the prevention of devastating HIV AIDS and other public health emergencies. Analyzing this as a case story, experts observe that the communication messages were more consistent to be understood and well designed. Backend programming for the campaign turned successful because abstract messages were conveyed creatively in an educating and entertaining way.



Compared to the othercrisis COVID 19 related public health communication was more challenging as scientific evidence was evolving at the beginning. There was a lack of concrete scientific evidences, and scientific theories were changing due to a massive outbreak within a concise time. But considerable time has been passed, Bangladesh is still struggling to makeaware its population to maintain proper health safety protocols. Bangladesh witnessed the second wave of coronavirus and economic activities are reopening periodically after a long time ban on economic activities. To successfully reopen all the institutions avoiding the risk of being infected, we must need to rethink the communication-based behavioral change process.



Public health communication will successfullypromote healthy behavior if the journalists, multimedia experts, academicians, public health researchers and healthcare professionals join together. Social media-based activism is a common phenomenon nowadays. Strategists also need to focus on designing a social media-based persuasive public health communication system.



The coronavirus fight has not been completed yet. Still, we need to continue fighting a long way, maintaining safety measures and vaccinating a large population. To conquer success in the covid war andensure a healthy population, we need to uphold appropriate public health communication strategies to inform, influence and motivate every individual, organization, and society to effectively shape public health beliefs, practices, and behavior.

The writer is a development professional













