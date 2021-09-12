AL leader at Bhaluka comes under attack

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Sept 11: Ain Uddin, president of Ward-9 Awami League (AL) at Birunia Union of Bhaluka Upazila and former UP member has been attacked by an alleged organised group.

Ain Uddin, 75, has received grievous injury. Also his son Fazlul Haq, 50, became wounded seriously. Later Fazlul Haq was brought to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

As plaintiff the AL leader has lodged a case with Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) accusing 13 people.

According to the statement of the case, Ain Uddin has been playing the role of mosque committee president at his mahalla. On the day of the attack, he could not go to the mosque due to sickness. Taking his absence as an advantage, a proposal was made to form a new committee of the mosque, revoking the existing one. But some locals opposed it.

In the evening, some people attacked Ain Uddin with sharp weapons, injuring him seriously. While trying to save his father, Fazlul Haq also received injuries to his hands and legs.