Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

AL leader at Bhaluka comes under attack

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondent

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Sept 11: Ain Uddin, president of Ward-9 Awami League (AL) at Birunia Union of Bhaluka Upazila and former UP member has been attacked by an alleged organised group.
Ain Uddin, 75, has received grievous injury. Also his son Fazlul Haq, 50, became wounded seriously. Later Fazlul Haq was brought to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.
As plaintiff the AL leader has lodged a case with Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) accusing 13 people.  
According to the statement of the case, Ain Uddin has been playing the role of mosque committee president at his mahalla. On the day of the attack, he could not go to the mosque due to sickness. Taking his absence as an advantage, a proposal was made to form a new committee of the mosque, revoking the existing one. But some locals opposed it.
In the evening, some people attacked Ain Uddin with sharp weapons, injuring him seriously. While trying to save his father, Fazlul Haq also received injuries to his hands and legs.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL leader at Bhaluka comes under attack
Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP
‘Citizen services’ reached to people’s door step: Minister
Covid-19: Five more people die, 47 more infected in seven dists
Five killed in road mishaps in four districts
Three minors drown in three districts
Six people found dead in six districts
Most schools still not prepared at Bauphal


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft