Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP





Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating the newly constructed buildings of 25 government primary schools in Monohardi at the Upazila Parishad hallroom in Narsingdi on Saturday. Upazila administration and LGED jointly organised the programme presided over by UNO ASM Kashem. photo: observer