Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

‘Citizen services’ reached to people’s door step: Minister

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, Sept 11: The present government has reached 'citizen services' to the door step of the people.
He further said, to make the citizen services digital, one information booth has been set up in each union; people are getting all types of information services easily.
Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, made the comments as chief guest while inaugurating 25 new buildings of primary schools in the upazila, at the Upazila Parishad hallroom on Saturday morning.
Upazila administration and LGED (local government engineering department) jointly organised the programme which was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Kashem.  It was attended, among others, by Senior Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP) Mejbah Uddin, Monohardi Upazila Awami League's General Secretary Priyashish Ray, Upazila Vice-Chairmen SM Iqbal Ahmed and Afroz Sultana.
The minister also highlighted different development activities of the government as saying, development works by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been greatly appreciated globally; following her many countries are going ahead.
On Saturday noon, the minister inaugurated Krishnapur Union Complex Bhaban in the upazila.  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Nayem Mohammad Maruf Khan presided over the inaugural function. UNO Kashem, Upazila Engineer Abdus Saker, Krishnapur Union Chairman Emdadul Haq Akand, and Advocate Harun-ur-Rashid were present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL leader at Bhaluka comes under attack
Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP
‘Citizen services’ reached to people’s door step: Minister
Covid-19: Five more people die, 47 more infected in seven dists
Five killed in road mishaps in four districts
Three minors drown in three districts
Six people found dead in six districts
Most schools still not prepared at Bauphal


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft