‘Citizen services’ reached to people’s door step: Minister

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, Sept 11: The present government has reached 'citizen services' to the door step of the people.

He further said, to make the citizen services digital, one information booth has been set up in each union; people are getting all types of information services easily.

Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, made the comments as chief guest while inaugurating 25 new buildings of primary schools in the upazila, at the Upazila Parishad hallroom on Saturday morning.

Upazila administration and LGED (local government engineering department) jointly organised the programme which was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Kashem. It was attended, among others, by Senior Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP) Mejbah Uddin, Monohardi Upazila Awami League's General Secretary Priyashish Ray, Upazila Vice-Chairmen SM Iqbal Ahmed and Afroz Sultana.

The minister also highlighted different development activities of the government as saying, development works by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been greatly appreciated globally; following her many countries are going ahead.

On Saturday noon, the minister inaugurated Krishnapur Union Complex Bhaban in the upazila. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Nayem Mohammad Maruf Khan presided over the inaugural function. UNO Kashem, Upazila Engineer Abdus Saker, Krishnapur Union Chairman Emdadul Haq Akand, and Advocate Harun-ur-Rashid were present at that time.









