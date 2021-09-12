Covid-19: Five more people die, 47 more infected in seven dists

Five more people died of and 47 more have been infected with the coronavirus in seven districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi District, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Five people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said one person who died in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Natore, and one from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Pabna districts each.

Some 155 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

BARISHAL: Some 47 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 44,483 here.

No fatality cases were reported here in the last 72 hours

A total of 668 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Barishal Divisional Director of Health Dr Basudev Kumar Das confirmed the information on Friday noon.

He said of the newly infected people, the highest 17 are in Barishal District.

Among the total infected, some 41,299 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division, he added.







