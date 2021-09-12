Five killed in road mishaps in four districts

Five people including two women have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Chattogram, Thakurgaon, Jhenidah and Manikganj, on Thursday.

CHATTOGRAM: An imam of a local mosque was killed and two others were injured as a pickup van smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mawlana Harun-ar-Rashid, 45. He was the imam of Charia Nizamia Jame Mosque.

Local sources said a pickup van rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Charia Nayahat Bazar in the afternoon, which left three passengers of the three-wheeler critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Harun-ar-Rashid dead.

Hathazari Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer SM Imtiaz Hossain confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sayeda Begum, 65, a resident of Mirdangi Bazar area in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said a motorcycle hit the woman in front of her house in the area at noon while she was crossing the road, which left her seriously injured.

Injured Sayeda Begum was rushed to Ranishankail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition. Later, Sayeda Begum died on the way to Dinajpur in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranishankail Police Station (PS) SM Jahid Iqbal confirmed the incident.

JHENIDAH: Two people including a woman were killed as a passenger bus smashed an auto-rickshaw in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mohidul Islam, 50, and Taslima Begum, 35, wife of Mosharraf Hossain, residents of Pirojpur Village in the upazila.

Kaliganj PS OC Mahfuzur Rahman said a bus of 'Shapla Paribahan' rammed into the auto-rickshaw at Battola intersection on the Jhenidah-Jashore Highway at around 10am, leaving Mohidul dead on the spot and Taslima injured.

Later, Taslima succumbed to her injuries on the way to Jashore General Hospital.

Agitated locals caught the bus blocking the road for three hours which created a huge tailback.

Later, police brought the situation under their control, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: An NGO worker was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jagadish Roy, 36, son of Chhatramohan Roy of Jokhirgopa Village in Khansama Upazila of Dinajpur. He worked as an assistant manager at Baniajuri Branch of Brac in Ghior Upazila of the district.

Golra Highway PS OC Md Monirul Islam said an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying Jagadish in front of Sadar Upazila Parishad Gate at around 12:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.







