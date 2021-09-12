Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondents

Five people including two women have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Chattogram, Thakurgaon, Jhenidah and Manikganj, on Thursday.
CHATTOGRAM: An imam of a local mosque was killed and two others were injured as a pickup van smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mawlana Harun-ar-Rashid, 45. He was the imam of Charia Nizamia Jame Mosque.
Local sources said a pickup van rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Charia Nayahat Bazar in the afternoon, which left three passengers of the three-wheeler critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Harun-ar-Rashid dead.
Hathazari Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer SM Imtiaz Hossain confirmed the incident.
THAKURGAON: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sayeda Begum, 65, a resident of Mirdangi Bazar area in the upazila.
Police and the deceased's family sources said a motorcycle hit the woman in front of her house in the area at noon while she was crossing the road, which left her seriously injured.
Injured Sayeda Begum was rushed to Ranishankail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition. Later, Sayeda Begum died on the way to Dinajpur in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranishankail Police Station (PS) SM Jahid Iqbal confirmed the incident.
JHENIDAH: Two people including a woman were killed as a passenger bus smashed an auto-rickshaw in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Mohidul Islam, 50, and Taslima Begum, 35, wife of Mosharraf Hossain, residents of Pirojpur Village in the upazila.
Kaliganj PS OC Mahfuzur Rahman said a bus of 'Shapla Paribahan' rammed into the auto-rickshaw at Battola intersection on the Jhenidah-Jashore Highway at around 10am, leaving Mohidul dead on the spot and Taslima injured.
Later, Taslima succumbed to her injuries on the way to Jashore General Hospital.
Agitated locals caught the bus blocking the road for three hours which created a huge tailback.
Later, police brought the situation under their control, the OC added.
MANIKGANJ: An NGO worker was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Jagadish Roy, 36, son of Chhatramohan Roy of Jokhirgopa Village in Khansama Upazila of Dinajpur. He worked as an assistant manager at Baniajuri Branch of Brac in Ghior Upazila of the district.
Golra Highway PS OC Md Monirul Islam said an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying Jagadish in front of Sadar Upazila Parishad Gate at around 12:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL leader at Bhaluka comes under attack
Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP
‘Citizen services’ reached to people’s door step: Minister
Covid-19: Five more people die, 47 more infected in seven dists
Five killed in road mishaps in four districts
Three minors drown in three districts
Six people found dead in six districts
Most schools still not prepared at Bauphal


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft