Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in three districts

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Sherpur, Bhola and Patuakhali, in two days.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Ria Moni, daughter of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Purba Suryanagar Village under Kalaspar Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father Abdur Rahim said Ria Moni fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while she was playing beside it.
Later, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.
Local Union Parishad Member Abdul Wahab confirmed the incident.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 8, son of Kabirul Islam, a resident of Kolakopa Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Abu Sayeed fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11am while his family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Police Station Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mahim, son of Imran Matubbar of Patarchar Village under Ronogopaldi Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Mahim along with his family members came to visit his father's maternal grandparents' house in Laxmipur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
However, he fell in a pond nearby the house at around 5:30pm while his family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued him and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Anik Mitra confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL leader at Bhaluka comes under attack
Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP
‘Citizen services’ reached to people’s door step: Minister
Covid-19: Five more people die, 47 more infected in seven dists
Five killed in road mishaps in four districts
Three minors drown in three districts
Six people found dead in six districts
Most schools still not prepared at Bauphal


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft