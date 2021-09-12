Three minors drown in three districts

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Sherpur, Bhola and Patuakhali, in two days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ria Moni, daughter of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Purba Suryanagar Village under Kalaspar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father Abdur Rahim said Ria Moni fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while she was playing beside it.

Later, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

Local Union Parishad Member Abdul Wahab confirmed the incident.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 8, son of Kabirul Islam, a resident of Kolakopa Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abu Sayeed fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11am while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Police Station Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mahim, son of Imran Matubbar of Patarchar Village under Ronogopaldi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mahim along with his family members came to visit his father's maternal grandparents' house in Laxmipur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

However, he fell in a pond nearby the house at around 5:30pm while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued him and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Anik Mitra confirmed the incident.







