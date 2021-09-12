Six people found dead in six districts

Six people including a newborn baby have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Manikganj, Bogura, Dinajpur, Noakhali, Narayanganj and Barishal, in four days.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman with her hands and legs were tied up in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bilkis Akter, wife of Md Masud Rana. Masud is a police constable, posted in Gazipur. The woman along with their two children lived in a rented house at Reserve Tank area in Manikganj District Town.

Hearing screams of the children, neighbours rushed in the morning and found the body in the house, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhaskar Saha.

Reopening Educational Institutions Today

Most schools still not prepared at Bauphal

4000 students remain untraced

Arefin Sahid

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Sept 11: All educational institutions are going to reopen tomorrow (September 12). But most of the institutions in Bauphal Upazila of the district are not prepared to be reopened.

According to sources, 4,000 primary students in the upazila have remained untraced since corona pandemic. Non-formal Education Bureau has written a letter to the upazila education officer about information of these students.

There are 239 government primary schools, 61 secondary schools, 67 Dakhil madrasas, and 10 colleges in the upazila.

A recent visit found no building of Purba Indrakul Chaumohani Government Primary School at Surjamoni Union; one year back, the building of the school was broken to raise a new Bhaban; but soon after breaking the building, local Juba League Leader Zakir Mrida claimed land as his forefather's property and occupied it; and later the new building was not built.

Benches, chairs, tables and other furnitures of the school are lying under the sky.

It is the same case with Bajemahal Government Primary School at Keshabpur Union. The construction of new building has been suspended for a long time. It could not be certain where classes will be taken.

Another Char Basudebpasha Government Primary School has fallen under erosion threat by the Tentulia River; it can be eroded anytime.

The new building built for the school financed by Fayel Khair Trust was decided to be brought under auction by Upazila Education Office. So students and guardians have turned frustrated soon after announcement of reopening the school. If the building is removed soon, where classes will be taken, it is still undecided.

During the visit, goats were seen roaming under Purba Indrakul Government Primary School; washrooms of most of the schools have become unusable; and weeds have grown on their premises.

Upazila Primary Education Officer Riazul Haq said, there are some complications about raising new building.

"We've taken initiative to construct alternative classrooms," he added.

Besides, instruction has been given about making all schools in Baufal fit for class-taking.

Teachers' presence has been confirmed since September 1.

About 4,000 dropped students, as submitted by an NGO, is not true, he further said. Already they are being found out, he maintained.

Upazila Primary Education Officer Nazmul Haq said, before September 12, all secondary educational institutions will be prepared.





j Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that miscreants might have tied up her hands and legs and then, strangulated her.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the ASP added.

BOGURA: Police recovered the decomposed body of a betel trader of Shibganj Upazila in the district from Ashulia in Dhaka on Friday noon after 23 days of his missing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shibganj Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mofazzal Hossain, 40, son of late Amir Uddin, a resident of Laxmipur Chanpara Village under Bihar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Rasheda Begum said Mofazzel used sell betel at the market after buying it from different districts.

However, he went out of the house on August 19 to buy betel, but did not return. His mobile phone was found switched off.

The deceased's wife lodged a general diary with Shibganj PS on August 23.

Later, locals caught one Rubel, son of Fazlar Rahman of Bhasubihar Village in the upazila, out of suspicion, and handed him over to police on Thursday in connection with Mofazzel's missing.

According to his confessional statement, police recovered the decomposed body of Mofazzal from Ashulia Moragang area in Dhaka on Friday noon.

However, police arrested two more people.

They are Milon Rahman and Abdus Samad.

A murdered case was filed with Shibganj PS in this connection, the OC added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Kharkharia River in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rana, 27, son of late Kalam Hossain, a resident of Railway Officers' Colony Mahalla in Syedpur Upazila of Nilphamari.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Parbatipur Model PS Sanjit said locals spotted the body in the river in Rabeya Mill area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a man in Senbag Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Nasir Uddin, 40, son of Nur Mohammad Mona Mia, a resident of Yakubpur Village in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of Feni District.

Police sources said locals spotted the body beside Sebarhat Mohammadia Shahi Jame Mosque on the Feni-Noakhali Regional Highway in the morning and informed police.

Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha said the man was mentally-imbalanced.

Being informed by locals, the family members recovered the body and brought it to the deceased's house in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of Feni at around 9am, the OC added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of an infant in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sonargaon PS OC (Investigation) Md Shafiqul Islam said someone called at the National Emergency Helpline on 999 and informed police about the body.

Being informed, police recovered the lifeless body of the one-day-old infant wrapped in a cloth from the dumping zone of police vehicles beside Kanchpur Police Outpost in the upazila and sent it to Narayanganj Victoria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) recovered the body of a schoolboy from the Kirtankhola River in the city on Wednesday after 12 days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Fahad, son of Sultan Mahbub Badal, a resident of Gora Chad Das Road area in the city. He was a tenth grader at Barishal Zila School.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Fahad fell in the river on August 27 while he along with his friends went to visit there.

He had been missing since then.

Later, locals saw his body floating in the river in Dapdapia area at around 11am on Wednesday.

Being informed, BCG members recovered the body.

BCG Barishal Official Masum confirmed the incident.









