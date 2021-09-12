Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Reopening Educational Institutions Today

Most schools still not prepared at Bauphal

4000 students remain untraced

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Arefin Sahid

Tables and benches of Purba Indrakul Chaumohani Govt Primary School at Surjamoni lying under the sky. photo: observer

Tables and benches of Purba Indrakul Chaumohani Govt Primary School at Surjamoni lying under the sky. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Sept 11: All educational institutions are going to reopen tomorrow  (September 12). But most of the institutions in Bauphal Upazila of the district are not prepared to be reopened.
According to sources, 4,000 primary students in the upazila have remained untraced since corona pandemic.  Non-formal Education Bureau   has written a letter to the upazila education officer about information of these students.
There are 239 government primary schools, 61 secondary schools, 67 Dakhil madrasas, and 10 colleges in the upazila.
A recent visit found no building of Purba Indrakul Chaumohani Government Primary School at Surjamoni Union; one year back, the building of the school was broken to raise a new Bhaban; but soon after breaking the building, local Juba League Leader Zakir Mrida claimed land as his forefather's property and occupied it; and later the new building was not built.
Benches, chairs, tables and other furnitures of the school are lying under the sky.
It is the same case with Bajemahal Government Primary School at Keshabpur Union. The construction of new building has been suspended for a long time. It could not be certain where classes will be taken.
Another Char Basudebpasha Government Primary School has fallen under erosion threat by the Tentulia River; it can be eroded anytime.
The new building built for the school financed by Fayel Khair Trust was decided to be brought under auction by Upazila Education Office. So students and guardians have turned frustrated soon after announcement of reopening the school. If the building is removed soon, where classes will be taken, it is still undecided.
During the visit, goats were seen roaming under Purba Indrakul Government Primary School; washrooms of most of the schools have become unusable; and weeds have grown on their premises.
Upazila Primary Education Officer Riazul Haq said, there are some complications about raising new building.
"We've taken initiative to construct alternative classrooms," he added.
Besides, instruction has been given about making all schools in Baufal fit for class-taking.
Teachers' presence has been confirmed since September 1.
About 4,000 dropped students, as submitted by an NGO, is not true, he further said. Already they are being found out, he maintained.
Upazila Primary Education Officer Nazmul Haq said, before September 12, all secondary educational institutions will be prepared.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL leader at Bhaluka comes under attack
Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP
‘Citizen services’ reached to people’s door step: Minister
Covid-19: Five more people die, 47 more infected in seven dists
Five killed in road mishaps in four districts
Three minors drown in three districts
Six people found dead in six districts
Most schools still not prepared at Bauphal


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft