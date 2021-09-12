Most schools still not prepared at Bauphal



Tables and benches of Purba Indrakul Chaumohani Govt Primary School at Surjamoni lying under the sky. photo: observer

According to sources, 4,000 primary students in the upazila have remained untraced since corona pandemic. Non-formal Education Bureau has written a letter to the upazila education officer about information of these students.

There are 239 government primary schools, 61 secondary schools, 67 Dakhil madrasas, and 10 colleges in the upazila.

A recent visit found no building of Purba Indrakul Chaumohani Government Primary School at Surjamoni Union; one year back, the building of the school was broken to raise a new Bhaban; but soon after breaking the building, local Juba League Leader Zakir Mrida claimed land as his forefather's property and occupied it; and later the new building was not built.

Benches, chairs, tables and other furnitures of the school are lying under the sky.

It is the same case with Bajemahal Government Primary School at Keshabpur Union. The construction of new building has been suspended for a long time. It could not be certain where classes will be taken.

Another Char Basudebpasha Government Primary School has fallen under erosion threat by the Tentulia River; it can be eroded anytime.

The new building built for the school financed by Fayel Khair Trust was decided to be brought under auction by Upazila Education Office. So students and guardians have turned frustrated soon after announcement of reopening the school. If the building is removed soon, where classes will be taken, it is still undecided.

During the visit, goats were seen roaming under Purba Indrakul Government Primary School; washrooms of most of the schools have become unusable; and weeds have grown on their premises.

Upazila Primary Education Officer Riazul Haq said, there are some complications about raising new building.

"We've taken initiative to construct alternative classrooms," he added.

Besides, instruction has been given about making all schools in Baufal fit for class-taking.

Teachers' presence has been confirmed since September 1.

About 4,000 dropped students, as submitted by an NGO, is not true, he further said. Already they are being found out, he maintained.

Upazila Primary Education Officer Nazmul Haq said, before September 12, all secondary educational institutions will be prepared.











