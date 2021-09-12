Video
Man charged with threatening Trudeau at rally

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

OTTAWA, Sept 11: Canadian police on Friday charged a 32-year-old protestor with uttering threats against Prime Minster Justin Trudeau at a recent campaign rally. The alleged threats were directed at the liberal leader at a whistlestop outside of a metal fabrication plant in Cambridge, Ontario, ahead of the September 20 election.
It's unclear if Trudeau himself was in earshot or heard the man's threats "of causing harm or death" at the August 29 event, Waterloo Regional Police spokeswoman Cherri Greeno told AFP. "As part of our investigation we viewed videos of the event and the threats posted online, and spoke to witnesses. As a result the charges were laid," she said.
Federal police who provide security for the prime minister on the hustings also shared evidence with the local authorities, she said.    -AFP



