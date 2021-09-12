Australia spies helped CIA in Allende’s Chile: Intel records

WASHINGTON, Sept 11: Australia carried out espionage operations in Chile in the 1970s in support of the US intervention against the socialist government of Salvador Allende, according to intelligence documents released Friday.

The Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) installed a "station" in Santiago from 1971 to 1973 at the request of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), according to declassified Australian records published by the National Security Archive (NSA) a Washington-based research center.

"After 50 years, the hidden history of concerted, covert U.S. efforts, with other proxies, to destabilize the democratically elected Chilean government of Salvador Allende continues to unfold," NSA historian Peter Kornbluh told AFP. "The verdict of history for countries like Australia and Brazil which also intervened in Chile, depends on this dark past being understood in its totality," he said. -AFP





