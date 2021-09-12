Biden’s vaccine mandate sparks Republican backlash

WASHINGTON, Sept 11: US President Joe Biden's sweeping new Covid vaccination mandates are sparking a backlash from some Republicans in the land of individual freedom, setting up potential court battles.

"Have at it," a defiant Biden told reporters on Friday when asked about legal challenges to the strict vaccination rules that would affect tens of millions of American workers.

After months of seeking to boost vaccination rates through gentle persuasion and incentives, the Democratic president made it clear on Thursday that he was fed up as the Delta variant sends Covid cases surging across the country.

Biden directly addressed the estimated 80 million eligible Americans who have not yet gotten the shot against a disease that has left 650,000 people dead in the United States. -AFP





