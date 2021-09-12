Video
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani quits, 4th BJP Chief Minister to quit in 6 months

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

NEW DELHI, Sept 11: Vijay Rupani on Saturday became the fourth BJP leader to step down as Chief Minister of a party-ruled state in six months, after he quit the top post in Gujarat.
Rupani steps down a year ahead of elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state - elections the BJP views as a major prestige battle as it bids to secure a third straight term in power. His resignation follows that of BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka in July and a double whammy in Uttarakhand, where Tirath Singh Rawat quit barely four months after replacing Trivendra Rawat.
Both Gujarat and Uttarakhand will vote for new governments next year. BS Yediyurappa resigned following resentment against him and his son, and unrelenting calls for his removal by a section of the party's state unit. In Uttarakhand, the party was forced to replace Trivendra Rawat after similarly fierce opposition from within            its ranks.
Tirath Rawat's brief stint was packed with controversies. The BJP's Uttarakhand leaders had complained to the Delhi leadership about public anger at some of his pronouncements, including bewildering remarks about the United States, and not Britain, ruling India for           200 years.
A similar situation was averted in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath facing criticism from within over his inaccessibility to MPs and MLAs, and his government's poor handling of the Covid pandemic.     -NDTV


