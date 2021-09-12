

Indigenous female protesters burn an effigy of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a demonstration to exert pressure ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling that could take away their ancestral lands, in Brasilia on September 10. Indigenous groups in Brazil accuse Bolsonaro of systematically attacking their rights and trying to open their lands to agribusiness and mining. The verdict, which could affect more than 200 native lands currently being demarcated, according to the Social Environment Institute (ISA), which defends the rights of indigenous people. photo : AFP