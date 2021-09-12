Video
‘9/11 attacks failed to divide us’

World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

PARIS, Sept 11: World leaders sent messages of solidarity Saturday on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, saying the attackers had failed to destroy Western values.
- Britain -
"We can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they (the jihadists) failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy," Boris Johnson said in the message delivered ahead of the anniversary on Saturday.  "They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear."
Queen Elizabeth II, in a separate message, said: "My thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation -- remain with the victims, survivors and families affected."
- European Union -
"On 9/11 we remember those who lost their lives and honour those who risked everything to help them. Even in the darkest, most trying of times, the very best of human nature can shine through," said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.
"The horrific attacks of #September11 20 years ago changed the course of history. We remember the victims and noble sacrifice of so many first responders and aid workers. The EU stands by the US and @POTUS in the continued fight against terrorism and extremism in all its forms," tweeted European Council head Charles Michel.
- Australia -
"September 11 reminded us that freedom is always fragile. As Ronald Reagan said, it 'must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation'," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an opinion piece.
- France -
"We will #NeverForget. We will always fight for freedom," President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.
- Italy -
"Italy stands in solidarity with the United States and its other allies to counter any terrorist threat," President Sergio Materrella said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

