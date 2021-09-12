Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Govt working for developing tech-based agriculture: Palak

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NATORE, Sept 11: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak on Saturday said that the government is working for the development of technology-dependent agriculture.
"Bangladesh has become a food exporting country from a food deficit one as the government is working for the development of technology-dependent agriculture," he said.
Palak made the remarks while addressing distributing onion and jute seeds and fertilizers among small marginal farmers of the upazila under the Agriculture Incentive Programme at Singra upazila Parishad auditorium here.
The state minister said agriculture sector has prospered with the balanced development of various sectors across the country under the visionary leadership of People friendly Leader and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Highlighting the government's endeavor for the development of the country's agriculture, he said the government is providing agricultural machinery at 50 to 70 percent subsidized price under the agricultural mechanization programme.
Uninterrupted power supply and subsidy for irrigation are also being provided, he said, adding that high quality seeds are being handed over to the farmers.
Regular fertilizers, seeds and other inputs are being provided to the farmers free of cost in the incentive programme including reduction of fertilizer prices, he continued.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt working for developing tech-based agriculture: Palak
Farmers eying bumper ginger production in Rangpur region
Regional country manager of Australian company kmart rnreceives rising star award
Autumn festival on the Chittagong University of Science and technology
World in a drop of water: DNA tool transforms nature tracking
World’s most accurate clock tells about Earth, cosmos
‘Surface water resources to be enriched through river dredging’
Normalcy returning amid no flood situation in B’putra basin


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft