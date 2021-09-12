Govt working for developing tech-based agriculture: Palak

NATORE, Sept 11: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak on Saturday said that the government is working for the development of technology-dependent agriculture.

"Bangladesh has become a food exporting country from a food deficit one as the government is working for the development of technology-dependent agriculture," he said.

Palak made the remarks while addressing distributing onion and jute seeds and fertilizers among small marginal farmers of the upazila under the Agriculture Incentive Programme at Singra upazila Parishad auditorium here.

The state minister said agriculture sector has prospered with the balanced development of various sectors across the country under the visionary leadership of People friendly Leader and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Highlighting the government's endeavor for the development of the country's agriculture, he said the government is providing agricultural machinery at 50 to 70 percent subsidized price under the agricultural mechanization programme.

Uninterrupted power supply and subsidy for irrigation are also being provided, he said, adding that high quality seeds are being handed over to the farmers.

Regular fertilizers, seeds and other inputs are being provided to the farmers free of cost in the incentive programme including reduction of fertilizer prices, he continued. -BSS