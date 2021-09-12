Farmers eying bumper ginger production in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, Sept 11: Farmers are eying bumper production of ginger cultivated during the Kharif-1 season as harvest of the spicy crop continues in Rangpur agriculture region this year.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said a target of producing 39,647 tonnes of ginger had been fixed from 3,455 hectares of land for all five districts of the region this season.

"Farmers have cultivated ginger on 3,541 heaters of land exceeding the fixed farming target by 86 hectares or 2.49 percent in the region," said Agriculturist Bidhu Bhusan Ray, Additional Director of the DAE, Rangpur region.

Farmers have finally cultivated ginger on 1,145 hectares of land in Rangpur, 360 hectares in Gaibandha, 595 hectares in Kurigram, 410 hectares in Lalmonirhat and 1,031 hectares of land in Nilphamari districts of the region this season.

During the last Kharif-1 season, farmers cultivated ginger on 3,165 hectares of land in the region and got a bumper production of the spicy crop.

After getting assistance from the government and repeated bumper production of ginger with lucrative market price every year in recent times, farmers are showing more interest in farming the spicy crop.

"The DAE has been conducting motivational activities and providing training and latest farming technologies to farmers for enhancing cultivation of ginger and other spicy crops in the region in recent years," Ray said.

The government provided quality seeds to farmers to enhance production of spicy crops ensuring proper crop diversification and land management to attain self-reliance on locally produced spicy crops, including ginger. -BSS







