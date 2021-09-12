Video
Man City's Mendy to stand trial in January on rape charges

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

CHESTER, SEPT 11: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who is accused of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault, will stand trial next year, a British court was told on Friday.
The 27-year-old former French international appeared at Chester Crown Court in northwest England alongside co-accused Louis Saha Matturie and was told a trial date was set for January 24, 2022.
Both men were remanded in custody.
Mendy has been charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire, between October 2020 and August this year.
Matturie, 40, was charged earlier this week related to alleged attacks against three complainants from April to August this year.
Dressed in a beige tracksuit, Mendy showed little emotion as prosecution and defence lawyers agreed dates for the case in a hearing lasting just under an hour.
Matturie broke down in tears as he was led back into custody. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.    -AFP


