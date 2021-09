Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint







Shahnaz Sharmeen of Nagorik TV became champion while Banani Mallick of the Daily Observer became runner-up and Sanjida Islam Parul of the Daily Samakal placed third at the sprint event for women in Dhaka Reporters Unity's (DRU) Indoor Games 2021 on Saturday. photo: DRU