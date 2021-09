The formal journey of Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) elite academy begins from today at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, is expected to inaugurate the academy as the chief guest at 12 noon.

The academy's activity already started from August 11 last with the selected U-15 booters from across the country, by the initiative of BFF. -BSS