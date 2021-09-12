Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

NZ cricket team in Pakistan for first tour in 18 years

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 11: New Zealand's cricket squad arrived in Pakistan Saturday for their first tour in 18 years, with batting coach Thilan Samaraweera returning to the country where he was shot in 2009.
Samaraweera was part of the Sri Lankan team that was attacked by militants near the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore in 2009.
Samaraweera was shot in the left thigh and took three months after surgery to get back on the field. He has been working with the New Zealand team since 2019.
Those attacks led international teams to refuse to tour in Pakistan, forcing them to play in neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
New Zealand also had to cut short a tour of Pakistan in 2002, after a bomb blast outside their team hotel in Karachi.
They returned to play five one-day internationals in 2003 -- their last tour of Pakistan.
On Saturday, the New Zealand team was taken to their hotel in a bullet-proof bus.
Stand-in skipper Tom Latham said he and his players were happy to be in Pakistan.
"It's obviously very pleasing for Pakistan as a nation," Latham said.
In the last six years Pakistan have hosted Zimbabwe, South Africa, Bangladesh, the West Indies and Sri Lanka as has security improved in the country.
New Zealand will play three one-day internationals (September 17, 19, 21) in Rawalpindi, and five Twenty20 internationals (September 25, 26, 29, October 1 and 3) in Lahore.
The current New Zealand squad is weakened by the absence of eight of their top players, including skipper Kane Williamson who will be playing in the rescheduled Indian Premier League in the UAE from next week.
"For us, it's just about going there and trying to adapt to conditions," Latham added.
"So, another opportunity for the group and they're all looking forward to it," he added.
Five members of the T20 squad -- Todd Astle, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi -- are expected to arrive later on Sunday.
As part of Covid-19 precautions, the series will be played before 25 percent full crowds, all of whom must be vaccinated to attend.

NZ ODI squad: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Will Young.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pele remains in ICU, feeling 'a little better'
Medvedev hopes third time charmed in Grand Slam finals
Veteran Indian sports chief takes over at Asia Olympics body
South American players cleared to play for English clubs
Ronaldo set for hero's welcome in Manchester United return
Djokovic to play for Grand Slam against Medvedev in US Open final
Man City's Mendy to stand trial in January on rape charges
England and India consider next moves after cancelled Test


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft