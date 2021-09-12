Bangladesh, Nepal engage in 2nd match today



Bangladesh woman booters at the practice ground on Saturday ahead of their second match of the two-match FIFA friendly series in Nepal. photo: BFF

The women in red and green outfits had lost their first engagement to the opponents by a 1-2 margin of this two-match FIFA tier-1 international friendly on Thursday.

The disciples of Bangladesh coach Golam Rabbani Choton had their gymnasium and stretching sessions of almost an hour in the morning at the team hotel. They had their regular practice at the Nepal Army Headquarters practice ground for one and half hours in the afternoon.

Coach Choton was always an optimist person of these girls. To be honest, these girls were made by him. He was involved in the making of these girls all along and the girls too consider him a fatherly figure for them. These girls made him proud several times winning many international events and matches.

Ahead of the first match, Choton said that he was hopeful that the girls would be able to bring out the best of the team spirit and understanding. Considering that the girls had been playing together as a team for a few years now and having a good understanding among them, the coach could say that aloud. The Thursday match was challenging as the Himalayan daughters are physically stronger.

The Nepal woman booters who are nicknamed the Nepali Chelis (a genus of tiger moths) are currently ranked 101st in the FIFA World Ranking announced last month while the Bangladesh side nicknamed the Bangle Tigresses are ranked 137th.

Now ahead of the last also the final match, coach Choton said once again that his girls would spark in the last match on Sunday. He said, "My booters will take a lesson from the mistakes of the first match and will improve themselves in the Sunday match."

Bangladesh team management confirmed that all the booters were in good health.









