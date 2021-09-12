Video
Home Sports

National football team return home

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

Bangladesh national football team at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at midnight on Saturday after returning from Kyrgyzstan. photo: BFF

The Bangladesh national football team returned home from Kyrgyzstan on Friday last night after participating in the three nations cup.
Although the team was scheduled to return in the afternoon, their arrival was delayed due to the complexity of the flight schedule.
Bangladesh finished third position in the three-nation cup after losing both the matches. Jamie Day's men lost 0-2 to Palestine in the first match and went down 1-4 to host Kyrgyzstan in the second match.
After the tournament, Bangladesh also lost 2-3 goals to Kyrgyzstan U-23 team in the friendly match.
Bangladesh took part in the three nations cup as a part of preparation for the SAFF Championship schedule to be held from October 1 in the Maldives.
This year's SAFF Championship will be a big challenge for Bangladesh because this time the tournament will be held on a league basis. The top two teams of the points table will play the final.
Bangladesh will start their SAFF mission on October 1 against Sri Lanka.    -BSS


