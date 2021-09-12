National football team return home



Bangladesh national football team at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at midnight on Saturday after returning from Kyrgyzstan. photo: BFF

Although the team was scheduled to return in the afternoon, their arrival was delayed due to the complexity of the flight schedule.

Bangladesh finished third position in the three-nation cup after losing both the matches. Jamie Day's men lost 0-2 to Palestine in the first match and went down 1-4 to host Kyrgyzstan in the second match.

After the tournament, Bangladesh also lost 2-3 goals to Kyrgyzstan U-23 team in the friendly match.

Bangladesh took part in the three nations cup as a part of preparation for the SAFF Championship schedule to be held from October 1 in the Maldives.

This year's SAFF Championship will be a big challenge for Bangladesh because this time the tournament will be held on a league basis. The top two teams of the points table will play the final.

Bangladesh will start their SAFF mission on October 1 against Sri Lanka. -BSS









