Pori Moni set for a comeback

The actress was supposed to join the shooting of the film in Chattogram on Aug 17, but the Rapid Action Battalion arrested her after finding liquor and drugs in a raid on her home in Banani on Aug 4, months after she started a case against a businessman on charges of trying to rape and murder her. -bdnews24.com Film actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, will return to shooting in October to play the lead role in 'Pritilata', the first film after her freedom from jail in a narcotics case.Pori Moni is playing the role of the anti-British Bengali revolutionary nationalist Pritilata Waddedar in the movie."We are going to shoot right after Pori Moni's birthday on Oct 24. We've begun preparations," Rashid Polash, director of the film, said on Saturday.The actress was supposed to join the shooting of the film in Chattogram on Aug 17, but the Rapid Action Battalion arrested her after finding liquor and drugs in a raid on her home in Banani on Aug 4, months after she started a case against a businessman on charges of trying to rape and murder her. -bdnews24.com