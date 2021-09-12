Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pori Moni set for a comeback

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Pori Moni set for a comeback

Pori Moni set for a comeback

Film actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, will return to shooting in October to play the lead role in 'Pritilata', the first film after her freedom from jail in a narcotics case.
Pori Moni is playing the role of the anti-British Bengali revolutionary nationalist Pritilata Waddedar in the movie.
"We are going to shoot right after Pori Moni's birthday on Oct 24. We've begun preparations," Rashid Polash, director of the film, said on Saturday.
The actress was supposed to join the shooting of the film in Chattogram on Aug 17, but the Rapid Action Battalion arrested her after finding liquor and drugs in a raid on her home in Banani on Aug 4, months after she started a case against a businessman on charges of trying to rape and murder her.  -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pori Moni set for a comeback
BD-UK agree to build climate partnership for low-carbon dev pathway
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion at the National Press Club
UK to fund NGOs anticipate, react to disasters
John Kerry’s 3-day India visit starts today
HC hearing likely today
Karnaphuli survey to resume as British expert team arrive Sept 22
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft