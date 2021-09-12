Video
Sunday, 12 September, 2021
Home Back Page

BD-UK agree to build climate partnership for low-carbon dev pathway

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and the United Kingdom have agreed to build bilateral climate partnership at the 4th Strategic Dialogue on Thursday to help mobilizing finances and technologies in pursuing a low-carbon development pathway.
In the 4th round dialogue, both the sides renewed their commitment to climate action, including combining forces of the UK's COP26 Presidency and Bangladesh's leadership of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation at the day-long talks held in London, according to the Foreign Ministry release.
The two sides agreed to remain engaged on a durable solution for the Rohingya crisis, together with relevant regional and international actors. However, both delegations exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
"Both the delegations renewed their commitment to combat terrorism, promote and protect human rights, and cooperate on aviation, maritime and cyber security," it reads.
During the meeting, Masud Bin Momen urged the UK to review the current travel restrictions on Bangladesh as a matter of priority, considering the steady improvement in the Covid-19 infection and vaccination rates.
The two sides agreed to further scale up cooperation in genome sequencing of the testing samples through relevant Bangladesh agencies.
"Bangladesh at 50 and the UK post-BREXIT have the opportunity to further energize our bilateral relations in line with our efforts at resetting our foreign policy pursuits towards deeper strategic engagement with key international partners", Masud said.
His British counterpart, Sir Philip Barton underlined the importance of the two democracies engaging with each other on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues. The two delegations exchanged views on cooperation on education, with particular focus on girls' education in the aftermath of the pandemic. The UK further explained its new immigration policy whereby overseas students would have the opportunity to work for two to three years following the completion of their studies.


