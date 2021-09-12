Video
UK to fund NGOs anticipate, react to disasters

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Diplomatic Correspondent

The UK has announced a package of new support including £1.8 million for 'Start Funds' to Bangladesh and Nepal to help national and international NGOs anticipate and react to disasters.
UK also commits £3.1m aid to minimise impact of disasters in Bangladesh and in other countries, the UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly has announced the package for Bangladesh and Nepal to help national and international NGOs anticipate and react to disasters.
According to the UK High Commission £1.3 million will go to the Start Network for civil society projects in Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan and the Philippines to help develop disaster risk finance systems in these countries.
 The UK has led a push for the international community to take more action ahead of disasters - rather than responding reactively to them and commits £3.1 million in aid to minimise the humanitarian impact of disasters, the High Commission said.
At an event jointly hosted by the UK, Germany and UN OCHA, UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly warned that conflict, Covid-19 and climate change are driving unprecedented levels of humanitarian need.
 He called on donors and aid agencies to "do humanitarian aid differently" and use technology and forecasting to pre-empt disasters such as flooding, drought, or disease outbreak, and reduce their impact on the most vulnerable.
 The UK is a recognised leader in anticipatory action, which involves identifying hazards, pre-agreeing action plans and funding, and triggering a response when a 'risk threshold' is crossed.
 "We need to do humanitarian aid differently - to act ahead of shocks, to mitigate their impact. In the face of intensifying climate change, the whole aid system needs to come together to stop, minimise, and address the threat of loss and destruction caused by environmental damage. We know that this proactive approach can save lives," Minister James Cleverly said.


