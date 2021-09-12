John Kerry’s 3-day India visit starts today

WASHINGTON, Sept 11: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from September 12-14 "to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition," the State Department said on Friday.

On his visit, Kerry will meet with his counterparts in the Indian government and private sector leaders, the department said in a statement.

Kerry is laying groundwork for US participation in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which will be held in Glasgow on October 31-November 12. He traveled last week to Japan and China for talks with officials.

In April, Kerry spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how the United States could help mobilise finance to reduce risks in producing alternative energy in the fight against global warming. India is the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, albeit with far lower emissions per capita than those countries.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, India has pledged to reduce emissions intensity of GDP by 33%-35% below the 2005 level by 2030; raise the non-fossil share of cumulative of power generation capacity 40% by 2030; and create additional (cumulative) carbon sink (something like a forest or a natural environment to absorb CO2 emissions) of 2.5-3 GtCo2e (a measure for greenhouse gases). -REUTERS

India had also put forward a condition for meeting its targets: transfer of technology and low-cost international finance.

The state department announcement said that the two countries will launch the CAFMD during the visit, describing it as one of the two main tracks of the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021.

The White House had then said that the 2030 partnership agenda will "aim to mobilise finance and speed clean energy deployment; demonstrate and scale innovative clean technologies needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across sectors including industry, transportation, power, and buildings; and build capacity to measure, manage, and adapt to the risks of climate-related impacts".

John Kerry's visit to India - his second since his appointment to this role - was described by the state department as a part of US initiative to bolster bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to be held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, UK.











