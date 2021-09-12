Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

John Kerry’s 3-day India visit starts today

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

WASHINGTON, Sept 11: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from September 12-14 "to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition," the State Department said on Friday.
On his visit, Kerry will meet with his counterparts in the Indian government and private sector leaders, the department said in a statement.
Kerry is laying groundwork for US participation in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which will be held in Glasgow on October 31-November 12. He traveled last week to Japan and China for talks with officials.
In April, Kerry spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how the United States could help mobilise finance to reduce risks in producing alternative energy in the fight against global warming. India is the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, albeit with far lower emissions per capita than those countries.
Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, India has pledged to reduce emissions intensity of GDP by 33%-35% below the 2005 level by 2030; raise the non-fossil share of cumulative of power generation capacity 40% by 2030; and create additional (cumulative) carbon sink (something like a forest or a natural environment to absorb CO2 emissions) of 2.5-3 GtCo2e (a measure for greenhouse gases).     -REUTERS
India had also put forward a condition for meeting its targets: transfer of technology and low-cost international finance.
The state department announcement said that the two countries will launch the CAFMD during the visit, describing it as one of the two main tracks of the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021.
The White House had then said that the 2030 partnership agenda will "aim to mobilise finance and speed clean energy deployment; demonstrate and scale innovative clean technologies needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across sectors including industry, transportation, power, and buildings; and build capacity to measure, manage, and adapt to the risks of climate-related impacts".
John Kerry's visit to India - his second since his appointment to this role - was described by the state department as a part of US initiative to bolster bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to be held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, UK.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pori Moni set for a comeback
BD-UK agree to build climate partnership for low-carbon dev pathway
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion at the National Press Club
UK to fund NGOs anticipate, react to disasters
John Kerry’s 3-day India visit starts today
HC hearing likely today
Karnaphuli survey to resume as British expert team arrive Sept 22
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft