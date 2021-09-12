Karnaphuli survey to resume as British expert team arrive Sept 22

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 12: The British expert team appointed for "Karnaphuli Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study" is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on September 22.

Afterwards, they will present a report on the survey conducted from Sadarghat to upstream at Kalurghat Bridge in January and February this year.

They will also conduct the remaining portion of the survey in the Karnaphuli.

Commander Arifur Rahman, Chief Hydrographer of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Project Director, told the Daily Observer that a team of six British experts under a British company "H R Wellingford" left Bangladesh in March this year. But they could not return to Bangladesh in time due to unfavourable situations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

So, they could not present the survey report and conduct survey in other parts of the project.

"Before presentation of the survey, the team had gone to United Kingdom in March. After arrival in Bangladesh they were scheduled to present the survey report and conduct the remaining portion of the survey in the Karnaphuli," Arif said.

Meanwhile, the CPA had appointed a British company "H R Wellingford" to conduct a survey of the Karnaphuli River on a larger scale on November 18 in 2020. The CPA had taken the initiative after long 60 years. Such a large-scale survey had been conducted in 1961.

On the basis of the survey future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken up.

Every decisions of development of any project will be taken up on the basis of the survey report.

A proper guideline will be formulated for all activities of the port on the recommendations and suggestions of the survey report.

The dredging would be conducted from Kaptai dam to Kutubdia, if needed, after the survey.

The survey of the Karnaphuli River from Kaptai dam to Kutubdia, stretching nearly 210 kilometres, began in January his year. The study is to be completed by ten months. So, the time schedule of the project will end in October. Due to the delay amid the Covid-19 pandemic, extension of the schedule is inevitable.

An amount of Tk 12 crore has been estimated for the survey.

The survey includes estimation of siltation, pollution, encroachment, installations on the banks, dredging and morphological situation of the river.

It is the first of its kind after independence of Bangladesh that such a survey will be conducted in a wide range of area in the Karnaphuli starting from Kaptai dam to the Outer Anchorage of Kutubdia.

According to river experts, the survey will provide adequate knowledge on the present situation of the Karnaphuli.

The survey will help CPA to take proper decision on dredging, existing condition of navigational channel of the port, depth of the riverbed, and the situation of encroachment.









