PM to inaugurate 5 power plants today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate today five power plants having capacity of adding 879 MW of electricity to the national grid.

Bibiyana-III 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant, Meghnaghat 104 MW Power Plant, Chattogram 100 MW Power Plant Unit-2, Modhumoti 100 MW Power Plant and upgradation of Sylhet 150 MW Power Plant into 225 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant would be inaugurated virtually by the PM from her official Ganabhaban residence, according to the Power Division.

"We are producing 25,235 MW of electricity including captive power generation. When we took charges in 2009 it was only 4,942 MW," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told the media earlier.

Prime Minister's Power and Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Energy Division's Senior Secretary Md Anisur Rahman, Power Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, and Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will be present at Bijoy Hall of Bidyut Bhaban during the opening ceremony, while Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus will present at the Ganabhaban, Power Division official said.







