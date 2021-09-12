Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 6:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM to inaugurate 5 power plants today

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Special Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate today five power plants having capacity of adding 879 MW of electricity to the national grid.
Bibiyana-III 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant, Meghnaghat 104 MW Power Plant, Chattogram 100 MW Power Plant Unit-2, Modhumoti 100 MW Power Plant and upgradation of Sylhet 150 MW Power Plant into 225 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant would be inaugurated virtually by the PM from her official Ganabhaban residence, according to the Power Division.
"We are producing 25,235 MW of electricity including captive power generation. When we took charges in 2009 it was only 4,942 MW," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told the media earlier.
Prime Minister's Power and Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Energy Division's Senior Secretary Md Anisur Rahman, Power Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, and Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will be present at Bijoy Hall of Bidyut Bhaban during the opening ceremony, while Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus will present at the Ganabhaban, Power Division official said.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pori Moni set for a comeback
BD-UK agree to build climate partnership for low-carbon dev pathway
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion at the National Press Club
UK to fund NGOs anticipate, react to disasters
John Kerry’s 3-day India visit starts today
HC hearing likely today
Karnaphuli survey to resume as British expert team arrive Sept 22
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft