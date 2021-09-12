IBBL launches VISA-branded prepaid cards

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) offers VISA-branded dual currency prepaid cards. The card is available in plastic or virtual (Cellfin) form and requires no bank account.

The card enables transactions both in Taka and foreign currency and payments through any local or foreign e-commerce site, says a press release.

Foreign remittance and freelancing payments can be received instantly through Visa Direct service from any country in the world.

Now customers having highest foreign currency transactions with Islami Bank's dual currency prepaid cards will win smart phone.

And 1pc cash back will be available upon receiving foreign remittance or payment from abroad in dual currency or existing Cellfin prepaid card. This offer is valid till 30 October 2021.

Islami Bank's dual currency enabled Plastic Prepaid Card is available instantly from any branch or sub-branch. Cellfin users can get an additional dual currency card number (virtual card) after sending request through the app.

For dual currency transactions, passport endorsement through the branch is required. Annual limit prescribed by Bangladesh Bank for using foreign currency i.e. maximum 300 Dollar per transaction and 12000 Dollar a year is applicable.

In addition to prepaid cards, Islami Bank offers Visa and MasterCard branded Khidmah (credit) and debit cards. These cards enjoy attractive discounts and 0% EMI facilities in paying bills for various hospitals, hotels, restaurants, tourist services and air ticketing and buying electronics products and clothing.





