Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IBBL launches VISA-branded prepaid cards

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) offers VISA-branded dual currency prepaid cards. The card is available in plastic or virtual (Cellfin) form and requires no bank account.
The card enables transactions both in Taka and foreign currency and payments through any local or foreign e-commerce site, says a press release.
Foreign remittance and freelancing payments can be received instantly through Visa Direct service from any country in the world.
Now customers having highest foreign currency transactions with Islami Bank's dual currency prepaid cards will win smart phone.
And 1pc cash back will be available upon receiving foreign remittance or payment from abroad in dual currency or existing Cellfin prepaid card. This offer is valid till 30 October 2021.
Islami Bank's dual currency enabled Plastic Prepaid Card is available instantly from any branch or sub-branch. Cellfin users can get an additional dual currency card number (virtual card) after sending request through the app.
For dual currency transactions, passport endorsement through the branch is required. Annual limit prescribed by Bangladesh Bank for using foreign currency i.e. maximum 300 Dollar per transaction and 12000 Dollar a year is applicable.
In addition to prepaid cards, Islami Bank offers Visa and MasterCard branded Khidmah (credit) and debit cards. These cards enjoy attractive discounts and 0% EMI facilities in paying bills for various hospitals, hotels, restaurants, tourist services and air ticketing and buying electronics products and clothing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada’s employment closer to pre-pandemic levels
Faded internet pioneer Yahoo gets new boss
Brazilian airline ordered to pay for women cabin crew’s cosmetic costs
PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from tomorrow
IBBL launches VISA-branded prepaid cards
MetLife to receive premiums thru ONE Bank agent centres
NCC Bank, National Exchange Company celebrates their partnership
FSIBL provides food supports to C-19 distressed people


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft