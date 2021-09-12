Video
MetLife to receive premiums thru ONE Bank agent centres

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

With an aim to increase insurance accessibility in the country, MetLife Bangladesh has signed an agreement with ONE Bank Limited through which MetLife customers can pay their premiums in over 100 ONE Bank Agent Banking Centers located throughout Bangladesh.
MetLife customers have also been availing premium payment facility at One Bank's more than 128 branches & sub-branches since 2015. With the addition of Agent banking Centers, customers will now be able to get premium payment services at all One Bank service channels.
Premium payment at Agent Banking centers, branches and sub-branches is completely free of charge. Customers will receive money receipt and SMS confirmation on their premium payment.
Agent Banking is becoming popular in Bangladesh as it enables people to receive key banking services in remote locations. It is an important driver of providing Digital Financial Services and increase financial inclusion in the country.
Alongside paying premiums at Agent Banking centers of One Bank, MetLife customers can also use a diverse range of convenient premium payment channels including EFT, online banking; MetLife website and Customer Service Centers, and ATM, branches and Agent Banking Outlets of MetLife authorized banks; Rocket, bKash and Nagad;. More information about MetLife Bangladesh's premium payment channels can be found here: www.metlife.com.bd/support/pay-premium
Established in 1999, ONE Bank is a third-generation private commercial bank with wide presence throughout Bangladesh.
Commenting on the expansion of premium payment facility, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, FCA, said, "At MetLife, our goal is to make insurance accessible and convenient for the people of Bangladesh. Regular premium payment helps customers fully enjoy the benefits of insurance, and we are continuously expanding our service channels to make MetLife's insurance more accessible to the people of Bangladesh."
Managing Director of ONE Bank, M. Fakhrul Alam, commented, "We aim to provide best in class banking products and services to the people of Bangladesh. We are glad to partner to MetLife Bangladesh in extending our agent banking services."


