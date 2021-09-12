

NCC Bank, National Exchange Company celebrates their partnership

Besides, Deputy Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir and Head of Operations Syed Tofail Ali, SVP and Head of Remittance and NRB Services Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, SVP and Head of Treasury (Front Office) Mohammad Shariful Islam of NCC Bank and Vice-Chairman, Mohammad Jahangir Farazy, Director's Ikram Farazy, Kuddus Farazi, Abdul Wahab Fokir and Dr. Anower Farazy and Managing Director Kazi Abdullah al Masum of National Exchange Company (Italy) along with other senior Executives of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

Mentionable that, NCC Bank and National Exchange Company (Italy) have been working together over last 12 years for disbursing foreign remittance safely, quickly and conveniently from Bangladeshi expatriates' hard earned money to their relatives and family members.

NCC Bank has been disbursing remittance collected from all European countries through its own 123 Branches and 06 Upa-shakhas as well as its affiliated NGO's and Sub-Agents through National Exchange Company (Italy).







