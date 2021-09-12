Video
NCC Bank, National Exchange Company celebrates their partnership

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

NCC Bank Ltd and National Exchange Company S.R.L. (Italy) jointly       celebrated their one era of remittance disbursement partnership. Chairman of National Exchange Company S.R.L. (Italy) Mohammed Idrish Farazy presented an Honorary Commemorative to Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid for remarkable contribution towards remittance disbursement in a simple ceremony held at National Exchange Company's Head Office recently, says a press release.
Besides, Deputy Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir and Head of Operations  Syed Tofail Ali, SVP and Head of Remittance and NRB Services Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, SVP and Head of Treasury (Front Office) Mohammad Shariful Islam of NCC Bank and Vice-Chairman, Mohammad Jahangir Farazy, Director's Ikram Farazy, Kuddus Farazi, Abdul Wahab Fokir and Dr. Anower Farazy          and Managing Director Kazi Abdullah al Masum of National Exchange Company (Italy) along with other senior Executives of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.
Mentionable that, NCC Bank and National Exchange Company (Italy) have      been working together over last 12 years for disbursing foreign remittance safely, quickly and conveniently from Bangladeshi expatriates' hard earned money to their relatives and family members.
NCC Bank has been disbursing remittance collected from all European countries through its own 123 Branches and 06 Upa-shakhas as well as its affiliated NGO's and Sub-Agents through National Exchange Company (Italy).


